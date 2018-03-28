

Back in February, the folks at Funko announced they would (finally) be releasing a series of MLB Pop! figures.

Now, just in time for the movie’s 25th anniversary, the toy company revealed their collection of figures from “The Sandlot”.

If you’re keeping track at home…that’s Smalls, Benny, Ham, Squints and The Beast. And while all of the solo figures are winners, the standout in the series is that Target-exclusive two-pack featuring Squints and Wendy Peffercorn.

The figures will be available in June.