Tim Lincecum’s days on the mound in San Francisco might be over…but the former Giants ace still loves the city by the Bay.

Unlike Curt Schilling, the two-time Cy Young Award winner has apparently opted to be on the right side of history. Saturday, Lincecum took the streets of his adopted hometown and joined the women’s march.

@carmenkiew i don't know if you already knew, but timmy was at the woman's march in sf last saturday! pic.twitter.com/gugEBeOI4q — Roan Espino (@daphatroan) January 25, 2017

Forgot to share this but… Tim Lincecum (or doppelganger) spotted at SF #WomensMarch on Saturday pic.twitter.com/IZq4V5tUXc — Chris Roberts (@cbloggy) January 25, 2017

Lincecum spent nine years in San Francisco, winning three World Series rings with the Giants. After leaving via free agency following the 2015 season, “The Freak” landed with the Los Angeles Angels. He’d manage to go 2-6, with a 9.16 ERA in nine starts.