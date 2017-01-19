Finally…Tim Raines is headed to Canton!

Wait. Tim Raines is headed to Canton?

Prior to the Hall of Fame announcement, Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail asked a simple question of its country’s favorite baseball player.

Baseball hall of fame moves to Ohio. (source: Globe and Mail) pic.twitter.com/r0z1mCKl6F — John Lott (@LottOnBaseball) January 18, 2017

The short answer is “no…no he isn’t”.

You see, while Raines was indeed voted into the Hall of Fame Tuesday, he’s going to be spending his last weekend in July a mere 465 miles away from Canton, Ohio. Why? Because this year’s Induction Weekend is going to be held in Cooperstown, New York…also known as home to baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Oops.