

Just when you thought it was safe to watch baseball again, he’s back.

Heisman Trophy winner-turned-NFL bust Tim Tebow is set to hit camp with the New York Mets on Monday. The former quarterback is hitting Port St. Lucie a week early to participate in the team’s STEP camp, which is reserved for New York’s most intriguing prospects.

Suffice it to say, Mets brass is expecting a media zoo.

“This game’s about our fans,” manager Terry Collins said. “It will always be about our fans. And this guy, he’s a special person. He’s a tremendous athlete. He’s got a huge name in the sports world. And he’s in our organization trying to be a baseball player. I’m certainly not going to take anything away from that. I salute him for what he’s trying to do. It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be very difficult.”

You’ll recall the 29-year-old signed with New York last summer and made his Arizona Fall League shortly after. Tebow would hit a home run on the first pitch he saw, but would end up batting .194 with 20 strikeouts in 70 plate appearances.