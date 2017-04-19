

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1972 – Sparky Lyle becomes the first reliever to come into a game with a signature entrance song when the Yankee Stadium PA system plays Pomp and Circumstance as the closer approaches the mound. Although the southpaw secures the last out of the team’s 3-2 victory over Milwaukee, the New York relief pitcher feels the song, selected by PR man Marty Appel to signify the end of the game much as the Edward Elgar’s march signals the end of an academic accomplishment, adds more pressure to his closer role and asks the public relations department to put the tradition on hold.

1999 – A sore back puts ‘Iron Man’ Cal Ripken, Jr. on the disabled list. It is the first time the Oriole infielder has been on the DL during his 19-year career.

2002 – Mariners’ third baseman Jeff Cirillo ties the major league record for consecutive errorless games at the hot corner by playing his 99th contest without a miscue. The previous mark was established by John Wehner, a journeyman infielder with the Dodgers, Pirates and Marlins who needed more than eight seasons to accomplish the feat.

And finally…in 2013, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Matt Harvey becomes the first pitcher in modern Major League history to win his first four games while giving up less than a total of ten hits. The 24 year-old Mets right-hander easily outduels his mound opponent, Washington’s former phenom, Stephen Strasburg, prompting the Citi Field crowd to start chanting, “Har-vee’s be-tter, “Har-vee’s be-tter.”

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Bucky Walters (1909), Frank Viola (1960), Brent Mayne (1968), Joe Mauer (1983) and Jackie Bradley Jr. (1990)