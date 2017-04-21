

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1967 – For the first time since LA opened their stadium in Chavez Ravine in 1962, the team is rained out at home. The postponement of their scheduled game against St. Louis ends a streak of 737 consecutive contests at Dodger Stadium without a washout.

1994 – At the Metrodome, switch-hitting DH Eddie Murray knocks a home run from both sides of the plate in the Indians’ 10-6 win over the Twins. ‘Steady Eddie’ has gone deep batting both left-handed and right-handed in the same game eleven times, breaking the previous record established by Yankee legend Mickey Mantle in 1964.

2000 – In Cincinnati, the Dodgers/Reds game is delayed for 27 minutes due to the umpires’ equipment being accidentally shipped to New York. Replacement gear is secured from a downtown store, but due to heavy traffic a police escort is needed to get the goods to Cinergy Field.

And finally…in 2012, Phillip Humber’s first major league complete game is baseball’s twenty-first perfect game when he retires all 27 Mariners he faces in the White Sox’ 4-0 victory at Safeco Field. The 29 year-old right-hander, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005, is the third Pale Hose pitcher to accomplish perfection, joining Mark Buehrle (2009 vs Tampa Bay) and Charles Robertson (1932 vs Detroit).

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Joe McCarthy (1887), Al Bumbry (1947), Jesse Orosco (1957), Ken Caminiti (1963) and Joc Pederson (1992)