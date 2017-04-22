

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1957 – Entering the game as a pinch runner, John Kennedy becomes the first black player to play with the Phillies, the last National League team to integrate. The former shortstop for the Birmingham Black Barons and Kansas City Monarchs will bat only twice in the major leagues, striking out and reaching on an error.

1993 – Mariner right-hander Chris Bosio walks the first two batters he faces in the Kingdome, but is perfect the rest of the way, throwing the second no-hitter in franchise history when he beats Red Sox, 7-0. The 30 year-old Seattle’s no-no is kept intact by several outstanding plays from his infielders, including shortstop Omar Vizquel’s barehanded play on a chopper hit by Ernest Riles for the game’s final out.

2007 – The Red Sox become the fifth team in big league history to hit four consecutive home runs in an inning when Manny Ramirez, J.D. Drew, Mike Lowell, and Jason Varitek all go deep with two outs in the third inning at Fenway off Yankee starter Chase Wright, who becomes only the second hurler to allow a team to accomplish the feat off one pitcher. J.D. Drew was also part of the quartet of the 2006 Dodgers who were the fourth major league team to connect for four straight round trippers in one frame.

And finally…in 2010, with a 20-0 rout of Pittsburgh at PNC Park, the Brewers hand the Pirates their most-lopsided loss in the 124-year history of the franchise. The victory completes a three-game sweep of the Bucs in which the Brew Crew outscored their opponents, 36-1.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Mickey Vernon (1918), Moose Haas (1956), Terry Francona (1959), Jimmy Key (1961) and Dee Gordon (1988)