1921 – Warren Spahn is born in Buffalo, New York. The future Hall of Fame southpaw, a mainstay with the Braves in the 1950’s, is named after Warren Harding, a right-hander who was just recently sworn in as the president of the United States.

1954 – At Busch Stadium, Hank Aaron hits the first of his 755 career home runs in his seventh major league game. The Milwaukee outfielder’s sixth-inning solo round-tripper is hit on a pitch thrown by Cardinal right-hander Vic Raschi in the Braves 7-6 extra-inning victory in St. Louis.

1999 – Fernando Tatis becomes the only player in major league history to hit two grand slams in the same game in one inning. The Cardinal third baseman hits both off Dodger starter Chan Ho Park in an 11-run third, setting the major league mark. The third baseman’s eight RBIs in one inning also breaks the old record of six.

And finally…in 2013, Atlanta teammates Justin and B.J. Upton both hit home runs in the Braves’ 10-2 rout of Colorado at Coors Field. It marks the 27th occurrence in major league history that brothers have homered in the same game, but is only the second time it has been accomplished in consecutive at-bats since 1938 when Lloyd and Paul Waner went back-to back for the Pirates.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Jim Bottomley (1900), Warren Spahn (1921), Andruw Jones (1977), Carlos Silva (1979) and Emilio Bonifacio (1985)