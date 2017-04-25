

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1976 – During the fourth inning of the game being played at Dodger Stadium, Rick Monday becomes a national hero when he takes away an American Flag about to be set on fire by the two trespassers (a father and son) in the outfield. The Cubs’ 30 year-old fly chaser, who served six years in the Marine Reserves, will be presented the flag a month later in a pre-game ceremony at Wrigley Field by L.A. executive Al Campanis as a gesture of patriotic thanks.

1984 – In a 2-1 victory over Montreal at Olympic Stadium, Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden becomes the first teenager to strike out ten batters in a major league game since Bert Blyleven accomplished the feat with the Twins in 1970. The 19 year-old rookie will lead the National League with 276 strikeouts this season.

2001 – Rickey Henderson breaks the career walks record established by Babe Ruth in 1935 when he receives his 2,063rd base on balls. The 42 year-old Padres outfielder takes his historic stroll leading off the ninth inning on a free pass issued by Philadelphia’s Jose Mesa in the team’s 5-3 loss at Qualcomm Stadium.

And finally…in 2012, David Wright becomes the Mets all-time RBI leader with 735 runs batted in when he hits a two-run home run in the team’s 5-1 victory over the Marlins at Citi Field. The 29 year-old third baseman passes Darryl Strawberry’s franchise mark with his sixth inning blast off Mark Buehrle.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Jimmy Brown (1910), Tony Phillips (1959), Darren Holmes (1966), Jacque Jones (1975) and J.P. Howell (1983)