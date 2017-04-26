TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime
1959 – Sadaharu Oh hits the first round-tripper of his world record 868 home runs. The Japanese first baseman will play his entire 22-year career with the Yomiuri Giants of the Central League in Nippon Professional Baseball.
1962 – Catcher Harry Chiti is traded to the Mets from the Indians for a player to be named later. In June, New York sends the backstop to Cleveland to complete the deal.
2006 – At the age of 47, Julio Franco becomes the second oldest player to steal a base. In 1909, Arlie Latham, who played two games at second base for the Giants, swiped a sack at the age 49.
And finally…in 2008, Vin Scully receives an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Pepperdine University in Malibu, the institution’s highest honor. The Dodgers’ Hall of Fame broadcaster delivers a stirring commencement address to the 2008 Class of Seaver College, telling the graduates that achieving dreams may be “very difficult, but possible”.
PLAYERS BORN TODAY
Hack Wilson (1900), Virgil Trucks (1917), Amos Otis (1947), Mike Scott (1955) and Kosuke Fukudome (1977)