

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1959 – Sadaharu Oh hits the first round-tripper of his world record 868 home runs. The Japanese first baseman will play his entire 22-year career with the Yomiuri Giants of the Central League in Nippon Professional Baseball.

1962 – Catcher Harry Chiti is traded to the Mets from the Indians for a player to be named later. In June, New York sends the backstop to Cleveland to complete the deal.

2006 – At the age of 47, Julio Franco becomes the second oldest player to steal a base. In 1909, Arlie Latham, who played two games at second base for the Giants, swiped a sack at the age 49.