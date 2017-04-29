

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1913 – Wearing White Sox uniforms, the Reds are defeated by the Cubs, 7-2, at Chicago’s West Side Park. Cincinnati forgot to pack uniforms and had to don those worn by their opponents’ crosstown rivals.

1986 – Clemens becomes the first major league hurler to strike out 20 batters in a nine-inning game when he fans Phil Bradley with two outs in the ninth in the Red Sox’ 3-1 victory over Seattle at Fenway Park. The previous mark of 19 had been shared by Steve Carlton (1969), Tom Seaver (1970), and Nolan Ryan (1974).

2007 – At Coors Field during a 9-7 Colorado victory over the Braves, Troy Tulowitzki turns the 13th unassisted triple play in big league history. With the base runners on first and second on the move in the top of the seventh, Rockies shortstop Tulowitzki catches Chipper Jones’ line drive (1), steps on second to retire Kelly Johnson (2), and then tags Edgar Renteria (3) returning to first base.

And finally…in 2015, in a game that is closed to the public due to the civil unrest in Baltimore, resulting from the death of Freddie Gray, the Orioles beat the White Sox in an afternoon contest at a completely empty Camden Yards, 8-2. The first two games of this series were postponed and the scheduled weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays is being shifted to St. Petersburg, Florida in an effort to save the much-needed law enforcement resources for the affected neighborhoods in the Charm City.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Luis Aparicio (1934), Rick Burleson (1951), Bob McClure (1952) and Josh Booty (1975)