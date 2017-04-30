

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1988 – Reds’ manager Pete Rose will be suspended for thirty days and fined $10,000 for pushing David Pallone, after the umpire makes a delayed call that allows the eventual winning run to score in the team’s 6-5 loss to the Mets at Riverfront Stadium. The Cincinnati skipper shoves the first base ump twice after claiming he was poked in the face, a charge the arbitrator denies, and one never substantiated by major league baseball.

1997 – A Budweiser sign at Jacobs Field is dented by a Mark McGwire blast. A scientist determines the ball hit by the A’s slugger would have traveled a distance of 533 feet if unimpeded.

2002 – Al Leiter becomes the first pitcher in baseball history to record wins over all thirty big league franchises that have been existence since 1901. The Mets southpaw earns the victory as New York routs the Diamondbacks at Bank One Ballpark, 10-1.

And finally…in 2008, Julio Franco, the oldest player to homer in the major leagues, announces his retirement from professional baseball, leaving the Quintana Roo Tigers of the Mexican League. The 49 year-old Dominican compiled a .298 average, collected 2,586 hits and hit 173 homers during his 23-year tenure with eight big league teams, which included the Phillies, Indians, Rangers, White Sox, Brewers, Rays, Braves and Mets.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Jumbo Brown (1907), Chet Laabs (1912), Phil Garner (1949) and Jeff Reboulet (1964)