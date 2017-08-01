

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1978 – Pete Rose, making the last out when he strikes out on a Gene Garber change-up, goes 0-for-4, ending his 44-game hitting streak, one contest shy of breaking the National League record. The Reds third baseman has tied Willie Keeler’s 1897 National League record last night with a hit off future Hall of Famer Phil Niekro.

1982 – Hank Aaron, the holder of the career home run record (755) and RBI record (2,297), Frank Robinson, the first player to win the MVP in both leagues and the first black manager in the majors, Travis Jackson, an outstanding offensive and defensive shortstop for the Giants during the 1920’s, and former commissioner Happy Chandler, who provided leadership in breaking baseball’s color line, are inducted in the Hall of Fame.

1986 – On the day the Twins are celebrating their 25th anniversary, in a game which also features Kirby Puckett hitting for the cycle, Bert Blyleven becomes the tenth major leaguer to record his 3,000th strikeout. The Minnesota right-hander, who tosses a two-hitter, reaches the historic milestone by whiffing Mike Davis in the fifth inning, his eighth of the game, en route to a career high of 15, in the team’s 10-1 victory over Oakland at the Metrodome.

And finally…in 2005, Rafael Palmeiro becomes the highest profile player to be suspended for violating the MLB steroids policy. The Orioles first baseman, who denies knowingly taking any banned substances, stated this spring to the House Government Reform Committee that published allegations by Jose Canseco of his steroids use were “absolutely false” and had considered suing his former teammate over the accusation.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

George Bamberger (1923), Gregg Jefferies (1967), Adam Jones (1985) and Madison Bumgarner (1989)