

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1929 – At League Park in Cleveland, Babe Ruth hits Willis Hudlin’s first delivery in the second inning over the right field fence to record his 500th career home run. The Bambino has more than twice the number of round-trippers than the Phillies’ Cy Williams, who is number two on the all-time list with 237.

1991 – In only his second big league start, 21 year-old White Sox southpaw Wilson Alvarez becomes the 16th rookie to throw a no-hitter, beating the Orioles, 7-0. Only Browns hurler Bobo Holloman, who threw a no-no in his first Major League start in 1953, accomplished the feat in fewer starts.

1994 – Randy Johnson’s pitch to strike out A’s Ernie Young will become the last ball thrown in the Major Leagues for seven and half months. The longest work stoppage in baseball history will cancel the remaining games on the schedule, including the postseason, and will impact the start of 1995 campaign.

And finally…in 2003, by fanning Jeff Kent in the seventh inning at Wrigley Field, Kerry Wood became the fastest Major Leaguer to record his 1,000th career strikeout, needing only 134 games to reach the milestone. It took 143 games for Roger Clemens to accomplish the feat.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Bobo Newsom (1907), Vada Pinson (1938), Melky Cabrera (1984) and Pablo Sandoval (1986)