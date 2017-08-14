

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1981 – Dave Kingman’s home run, a monstrous blast estimated to have travelled 515 feet, is, and will remain, the longest round-tripper ever hit in the 44-year history of Shea Stadium. Kong’s tape-measure home run, a solo shot over the left-center wall, comes in the fourth inning off Larry Christenson in the Mets’ 8-4 loss to Philadelphia.

1993 – The Yankees retire Reggie Jackson’s uniform number 44. ‘Mr. October’, recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, played as an embattled right fielder for the Bronx Bombers from 1977-81, helping the club reach the postseason four times, including winning two world championships.

2007 – Phil Rizzuto, the oldest-living Hall of Famer, dies in his sleep at a New Jersey nursing home from complications of pneumonia at the age of 89. Scooter, who was enshrined at Cooperstown for outstanding play as a shortstop during the Yankee dynasty years of the 1940’s and 50’s, became a popular icon in New York as a result of his unique broadcasting style of Bronx Bomber games, his appearance in numerous commercials as well as lending his voice on Meat Loaf’s “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” rock hit which won a Grammy.

And finally…in 2015, The Padres Matt Kemp hits a ninth-inning triple to complete the cycle, making him the first player in the 35-year history of the franchise to accomplish the feat. The San Diego outfielder’s home run in the first, single in the third, and double in the seventh contribute to the team’s 9-5 victory over Colorado at Coors Field.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Earl Weaver (1930), Mark Fidrych (1954), Juan Pierre (1977) and Clay Buchholz (1984)