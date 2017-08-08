

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1988 – In the first scheduled night game ever at Wrigley Field, the Cubs play host to the Phillies. The game does not become official when the contest is rained out in the third inning.

1998 – The Twins Paul Molitor becomes the fifth player in major league history to have at least 3,000 hits and 500 steals. With his 5-for-5 performance and the theft of his 500th base, the 41 year-old joins Ty Cobb (4,191 hits, 892 steals), Honus Wagner (3,415, 722), Eddie Collins (3,315, 744), and Lou Brock (3,023, 938) as the only players to reach this milestone.

2009 – Albert Pujols, in the Cardinals’ 5-3 victory over Pittsburgh at PNC Park, drives in three runs, surpassing the 100 RBI mark for the ninth straight season to start his career. The only major league with a longer streak was Hall of Fame outfielder Al Simmons, who accomplished the feat for 11 consecutive seasons starting with his rookie year with the A’s in 1924.

And finally…in 2014, Bartolo Colon joins Juan Marichal and Pedro Martinez in becoming the third hurler from the Dominican Republic to win 200 major league games. The 40 year-old portly right-hander accomplishes the feat when he goes eight innings, giving up six hits and one run, in the Mets’ 5-4 victory over Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park, 5-4. only other player to reach the milestone with a three-bagger.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Toad Ramsey (1864), Frank Howard (1936), Jose Cruz (1947) and Anthony Rizzo (1989)

