

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1946 – In MLB’s version of Friday Night Lights, all eight games, scheduled in eight different cities, will be played under the lights. It will be the first time in the Major League history that every team will participate in an evening tilt on the same night.

1988 – After 5,687 consecutive contests take place during the day at the Chicago Northside ballpark dating back to 1914, the first official Major League night game is played at Wrigley Field, with the hometown Cubs taking a 6-4 decision from the Mets. The historic event was scheduled for August 8, but the contest against the Phillies was rained out after the third inning.

2002 – Barry Bonds joins Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, and Hank Aaron as the only players ever to hit 600 home runs. The 38 year-old Giant left fielder hit the milestone homer in the sixth inning by lining a 2-1 pitch thrown by Pirates starter Kip Wells over the center field wall at Pacific Bell Park.

And finally…in 2013, Dan Haren becomes the thirteenth pitcher in history to record a victory over all 30 Major League franchises when he hurls seven solid innings in the Nationals’ 9-2 win over Philadelphia. The 32 year-old right-hander joins Al Leiter, Randy Johnson, Barry Zito, A.J. Burnett, Kevin Brown, Terry Mulholland, Curt Schilling, Woody Williams, Jamie Moyer, Javier Vazquez, Vicente Padilla, and Derek Lowe in accomplishing the feat.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Ted Simmons (1949), Deion Sanders (1967), Troy Percival (1969) and Jason Heyward (1989)