

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1859 – In the first college baseball game ever played, Amherst defeats their archrival, Williams College, 73-32 (66-32 by some reports). The game is played near the corner of North Street and Maplewood Avenue in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

1951 – Indians right-hander Bob Feller becomes the third pitcher in major league history, joining Larry Corcoran and Cy Young, to pitch three career no-hitters when he defeats the Tigers, 2-1. Detroit scores its run in the fourth frame on an error, a stolen base, an errant pick-off throw and a sac fly.

1990 – As Comiskey Park celebrates its 80th birthday, Yankee hurler Andy Hawkins throws a no-hitter against the White Sox, but loses the game, 4-0. The right-hander is not credited with an official no-hitter because the home team doesn’t need to bat in the bottom of the ninth.

And finally…in 1997, collecting his 26th save in 27 chances this season, Randy Myers records the 300th save of his career when he strikes out the side in the Orioles’ 4-1 victory over Philadelphia at Camden Yards. The 34 year-old closer, who will finish with 347 saves during his 19 years in the major league leagues with six different teams, is the ninth reliever and second southpaw in the history of the game to reach the milestone.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Roger Connor (1857), John Clarkson (1861), Nelson Cruz (1980) and Charlie Blackmon (1986)