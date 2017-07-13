

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1971 – In a game which features six home runs, including Reggie Jackson crushing a Dock Ellis fourth-inning pitch off the power generator located on the Tiger Stadium right-field roof 520 feet from home plate, the American League beats the NL, 6-4 in All-Star action. All the players who homer, J. Bench, H. Aaron, R. Clemente, F. Robinson, H. Killebrew as well as Reggie, will become members of the Hall of Fame.

1997 – Casey Candaele flies out to left field in his last major league at-bat, ending his nine-year career with the Expos, Astros, and Indians with a .250 batting average. The utilityman’s mom, Helen Callaghan, a former star in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, finished her big league career with a .257 lifetime average playing for the Minneapolis Millerettes and Fort Wayne Daisies.

1999 – At Fenway Park, hometown favorite Pedro Martinez strikes out five of the first six batters and the two All-Star pitching squads combine for a record 22 strikeouts as the American League tops the NL in the 70th Midsummer Classic. Prior to the game, the players from both teams pay an impromptu emotional on-field tribute to an aging Ted Williams.

And finally…in 2013, Giants right-hander Tim Lincecum hurls the 15th no-hitter in franchise history, the seventh since the team shifted to San Francisco in 1958, when he blanks the Padres, 9-0, in front of a very enthusiastic crowd at Petco Park. The ‘Freak’ throws 148 pitches en route to his historic performance, the second most ever needed to accomplish the task.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Stan Coveleski (1889), Mike Fitzgerald (1960), Shin-Soo Choo (1982) and Yadier Molina (1982)