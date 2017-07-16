

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1990 – Steve Lyons slides head first into first base to beat out a bunt. The play becomes memorable when the White Sox first baseman drops his pants to brush away the dirt inside his uniform in front of 14,770 startled fans at Tiger Stadium.

2003 – At the age of 77, Minnie Minoso becomes the first player to play professional baseball in seven decades. The Cuban native, who played his last full season in 1963 with the White Sox, walks as the designated hitter for the St. Paul Saints against the Gary SouthShore RailCats in Northern League action, an independent minor league.

2006 – Mariano Rivera records his 400th career save, pitching two innings in New York’s 6-4 victory over the White Sox. The Yankee closer becomes the fourth major league reliever to reach the milestone, joining Lee Smith (478), Trevor Hoffman (460), and John Franco (424).

And finally…in 2009 – Ryan Howard, playing in his 658th game, becomes the fastest player to hit 200 home runs when he goes deep off Chris Volstad with his solo shot in the sixth inning in the team’s 4-0 victory in Miami. The previous mark was held by Hall of Fame slugger Ralph Kiner, who played in 48 more contests than the 29 year-old Phillies first baseman to reach the plateau.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Joe Jackson (1887), Eddie Fisher (1936), Terry Pendleton (1970) and William VanLandingham (1970)