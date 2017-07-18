

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1921 – At Navin Field in Detroit, Babe Ruth becomes the all-time home run leader when he hits his 139th career blast as a major leaguer. The Yankee slugger’s 36th homer of the season, a mammoth shot that travels over 500 feet, puts him ahead of Roger Connor, who connected for 138 round-trippers during his 18 years in the National League.

1927 – Ty Cobb becomes the first major leaguer to collect 4,000 career hits. The 40 year-old A’s outfielder reaches the milestone with a first-inning double off Sam Gibson in Philadelphia’s 5-3 loss to the Tigers at Shibe Park.

1970 – Giants outfielder Willie Mays, in his 2,639th major league game, singles off of Expos right-hander Mike Wegener for his 3000th hit. The ‘Say Hey Kid’ reaches the milestone in the second inning of San Francisco’s 10-1 rout of Montreal at Candlestick Park.

And finally…in 1999, on Yogi Berra Day at Yankee Stadium, David Cone becomes the 16th pitcher in major league history and the third Yankee to toss a perfect game when he beats the Expos, 6-0. In pre-game ceremonies, Don Larsen threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Yogi, commemorating his 1956 World Series perfect game.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Joe Torre (1940), Razor Shines (1956), Mike Greenwell (1963) and Torii Hunter (1975)