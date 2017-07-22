

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1923 – Senators legend Walter Johnson fans Stan Coveleski to become the first pitcher in major league history to strike out 3,000 batters. The milestone will not be reached again until Bob Gibson accomplishes the feat in 1974.

1986 – Due to a series of maneuvers by Mets’ manager Davey Johnson and the late-game ejections of Darryl Strawberry, Ray Knight, and Kevin Mitchell (the latter two as a result of a bench-clearing brawl precipitated by Knight when he decks pinch-runner Eric Davis at third base), the teams runs out of position players. The shortage of regulars leads to some interesting juggling by the New York skipper when catcher Gary Carter plays third base and a pair of relievers shift between the mound and a corner outfield position, with righty Roger McDowell playing left field when Jesse Orosco pitches to lefties and the southpaw hurler moving to right field when McDowell comes in from the outfield to face right-handed batters, with Mookie Wilson moving from corner to corner as needed.

2007 – Tulsa Drillers first base coach Mike Coolbaugh is killed instantly when struck in the head by a line drive in the top of the ninth inning at Dickey-Stephens Field in North Little Rock, home of the minor league Arkansas Travelers. The 35 year-old dad, who leaves behind a pregnant wife and two small sons, becomes the second on-the-field fatality in professional baseball history.

And finally…in 2012, Barry Larkin, who spent his entire 19-year career with the Reds, is inducted into the Hall of Fame. The former 12-time All-Star shortstop, a lifetime a .295 hitter, won the Gold Glove Award three times and is a nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Jesse Haines (1893), Doc Cramer (1905), Sparky Lyle (1944) and Dave Stieb (1957)