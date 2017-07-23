

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1962 – Jackie Robinson becomes the first black player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Joining the Dodger infielder in the Cooperstown ceremony are fireballer Bob Feller, veteran manager Bill McKechnie, and outfielder Edd Roush.

1976 – Sadaharu Oh, joining Babe Ruth and Henry Aaron, becomes the third professional to hit 700 home runs. The 33 year-old Yomiuri Giants’ slugger, who will finish his career with 868 career homers, is the first player to accomplish the feat in Japan.

2002 – Celebrating his 29th birthday by hitting three homers in Boston’s 22-4 rout of the Devil Rays, Nomar Garciaparra ties the Major League record, becoming the 26th player to hit five home runs in two games. It was the Red Sox shortstop’s second three-homer game, having accomplished the feat against the Mariners on May 10, 1999.

And finally…in 2009, thanks to a spectacular grab by defensive replacement DeWayne Wise of Gabe Kapler’s bid for a leadoff home run in the ninth inning, Mark Buehrle tosses the 18th perfect game in major league history, a 5-0 gem over the Rays at U.S. Cellular Field. The 30 year-old southpaw, who received a congratulatory call from President Obama, a big White Sox fan, becomes the second pitcher in franchise history to throw two hitless game for the team, matching Frank Smith’s accomplishment when the right-hander did it against the 1905 Tigers and the 1908 A’s.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Jimmie Wilson (1900), Pee Wee Reese (1918), Don Drysdale (1936) and Nomar Garciaparra (1973)