

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1983 – George Brett’s ninth inning homer putting the Royals ahead is disallowed when the umpires rule the third baseman used too much pine tar on his bat, a Marv Throneberry model. American League president Lee MacPhail will overrule the decision, and on August 18th the game resumes with the Royals beating the Yankees, 4-3.

1993 – Following the game at Dodger Stadium, Vince Coleman tosses a M-80 from a car, resulting in reported injuries to three fans in the Chavez Ravine parking lot, including an 11 year-old boy and a two year-old girl. The Mets player was a passenger in the 1991 Jeep Cherokee driven by Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Eric Davis, who acknowledges Coleman flipped the firecracker out of his vehicle as a ‘joke’, but not into a crowd of people.

2007 – At a press conference, an emotional Craig Biggio announces he will retire after this season, bringing his 20 year-old career as the longest tenured player in Astro history to an end. The newest member of the 3,000 hit club, the only player in All-Star history to appear in the game as a catcher and a second baseman, played a major role in Houston’s four division titles and the team’s only National League pennant.

And finally…in 2011, losing 12-8 in Boston, the Mariners establish a new team-worst losing streak with their 15th straight defeat. The Fenway contest features a milestone for Red Sox starter Tim Wakefield when catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia holds on to Mike Carp’s foul tip to end the sixth inning for the knuckleballer’s 2,000th strikeout, a mark accomplished only once previously in franchise history, by Roger Clemens.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Tommy McCarthy (1863), Barry Bonds (1964), Joe Oliver (1965), Scott van Slyke (1986)