

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1966 – Red Sox great Ted Williams is inducted into the Hall of Fame. In his induction speech, the ‘Splendid Splinter’ makes a strong appeal for the inclusion of Negro League stars at Cooperstown.

1990 – Between games of a twin bill against Cincinnati on ‘Working Women’s Night’ at Jack Murphy Stadium, Roseanne Barr, the star of the hit television show whose executive producer is new Padres’ owner Tom Werner, sings an irreverent rendition of the The Star-Spangled Banner that will be widely criticized, including a remark by President George H. W. Bush, who calls her performance “disgraceful.” The comedian, known for her biting sarcasm, spits and grabs her crotch as if adjusting a protective cup after singing the National Anthem in a loud and off-tune screechy manner.

1999 – The Hall of Fame adds an unprecedented number of first-time eligible candidates when George Brett, Nolan Ryan, and Robin Yount are enshrined in Cooperstown. In addition, the Veterans Committee’s selections Orlando Cepeda, Nestor Chylak, Frank Selee, and ‘Smokey’ Joe Williams are also inducted, joining the trio of first-timers elected by the BBWAA.

And finally…in 2010, Chris Coghlan seriously injures himself when he tries to smash a shaving-cream pie in Wes Helms’s face after his teammate hit a single to give the Marlins a 5-4 walk-off victory over Atlanta. The 2009 NL Rookie of the Year will go on the disabled list with a torn meniscus in his left knee, and will miss the remainder of the season.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Whitey Lockman (1926), Biff Pocoroba (1953), Ed Sprague (1967) and Billy Wagner (1971)