

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1991 – Expos Dennis Martinez pitches a perfect game, defeating Los Angeles 2-0 at Dodger Stadium. Ron Hassey becomes the first backstop to ever catch two perfect games as he also was behind the plate on May 15, 1981 when Indian hurler Len Barker faced 27 batters beating the Blue Jays, 3-0.

2001 – Orioles outfielder Melvin Mora’s wife, Gisel, gives birth to quintuplets. The three boys and two girls, who all weighed in under two and half pounds, are doing well.

2002 – During his induction speech at the Hall of Fame ceremonies in Cooperstown, with the song ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ playing in the background and with a copy of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in his hands, Ozzie Smith compares his baseball career to Dorothy’s away trip from Kansas. Citing the recipe for his success during his 19-year career with the Cardinals and Padres, the 47 year-old tells the crowd he had the mind to dream, which the Scarecrow cherished, a heart to believe, which the Tin Man wanted, and courage to persevere, which the Lion lacked.

And finally…in 2002, in a 7-1 loss to the Phillies at Turner Field, Gary Sheffield’s team record of reaching base ends at 52 straight games. The Braves’ right fielder surpasses Dale Murphy’s previous mark of 48 consecutive contests.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Freddie Fitzsimmons (1901), Ted Lepcio (1929), Vida Blue (1949) and Carmelo Martinez (1960)