

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1988 – After his request for time-out isn’t granted by the home plate umpire Mike Reilly, Bo Jackson, despite not being set in the batter box when the pitch is delivered, recovers in time to hit a home run. The Royals left fielder’s fourth-inning three-run poke off Jeff Ballard contributes to Kansas City’s 6-3 victory over Baltimore at Memorial Stadium.

1989 – Rickey Henderson steals five bases and scores four runs without the benefit of getting an official time at bat. The offensive output is made possible when the A’s leadoff hitter is issued four bases-on-balls by Randy Johnson, who still manages to get the win in the M’s 14-6 victory at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

2008 – With a tip of his helmet for the ovation from the Rangers fans, Ichiro Suzuki acknowledges his achievement of reaching 3,000 hits in professional baseball. The 34 year-old Mariners outfielder had collected 1,278 hits with the Orix Blue Wave in Japan’s Pacific League, and his first-inning single off Texas right-hander Luis Mendoza was his 1,722nd hit with Seattle during eight seasons with the team.

And finally…in 2013, Jason Giambi (42 years, 6 months, 22 days) becomes the oldest major leaguer to stroke a walk-off homer, pinch-hitting a two-run blast off Ramon Troncoso deep beyond the center-field wall in the Indians’ 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the White Sox at Progressive Field. Hank Aaron (42 years, 5 months, 7 days) previously held the distinction with his game-winning round-tripper against Texas on July 11, 1976.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

George Cutshaw (1886), Dan Driessen (1951), Luis Alicea (1965) and Chad Billingsley (1984)