1968 – Luis Tiant strikes out nineteen Twins and scatters six hits in a ten-inning 1-0 complete-game victory against Minnesota at Cleveland Stadium. ‘El Tiante’, who equals Sandy Koufax’s record for 41 strikeouts for three consecutive games, becomes the second hurler to whiff more than 18 batters in an American League contest, behind only Tom Cheney of the Senators, who recorded more when he punched out 21 Baltimore batters in a 16-inning game in 1962.

1973 – Although neither starter will finish the game, the Perry siblings oppose one another for the only time in their careers. Jim gets a no-decision while his younger brother Gaylord takes the loss when the Tigers beat the Indians at Cleveland Stadium, 5-4.

1977 – On his 24th birthday, Angels left-hander Frank Tanana tosses his 14th consecutive complete game with his 6-4 victory over Oakland at Anaheim Stadium. The win improves the southpaw’s record to 12-5, but he will finish the season at only 15-9 due to a ‘tired’ arm.

And finally…in 2006, Barry Bonds (41), Steve Finley (41), and birthday boy Moises Alou (40) become the first trio of 40 year-olds to start a game in the same outfield. The senior flycatchers combine to go 4-for-11 along with two stolen bases to help the Giants defeat Philadelphia, 5-3.

Frank Tanana (1953), Greg Vaughn (1965), Moises Alou (1966) and Edison Volquez (1983)