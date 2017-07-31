

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1981 – The fifty-day old baseball strike is settled when the owners and players agree on a pooling system for the compensation of free agents. The All-Star game will mark the end of baseball’s first ever mid-season work stoppage.

1990 – At County Stadium, Ranger right-hander Nolan Ryan gets his 300th victory, defeating the Brewers, 11-3. The 43 year-old from Alvin, Texas will compile 324 victories during his 27-year big league career.

2005 – Among thousands of high-spirited Red Sox and Cubs fans and the 48 Hall of Famers sitting on the dais, Wade Boggs and Ryne Sandberg are enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Also inducted are Padres announcer Jerry Coleman, winner of the Ford C. Frick Award, and sportswriter and broadcast analyst Peter Gammons, recipient of the J.G. Taylor Spink Award.

And finally…in 2011, the Braves become only the second team in big league history with 10,000 losses, along with the Phillies, who reached the milestone in 2007. The franchise recently collected its 10,000th victory, including the wins during their tenure in Boston and Milwaukee.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Hank Bauer (1922), Leon Durham (1957), Gabe Kapler (1975) and Jose Fernandez (1992)