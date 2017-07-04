

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1980 – Nolan Ryan, the losing pitcher in Astros’ 8-1 loss to Cincinnati at Riverfront Stadium, fans Cesar Geronimo in the second inning to record his 3000th career strikeout. The Reds’ outfielder was also Bob Gibson’s 3000th victim in 1974.

1999 – Jose Canseco becomes the first player in Major League history to hit 30 home runs with four different teams. The Devil Rays’ DH reached the mark previously with the A’s (1986), Rangers (1994), and the Blue Jays (1998).

2006 – Billy Wagner becomes the 20th pitcher baseball history to record 300 career saves. The significant save for the Mets’ southpaw, who has also played for the Astros and Phillies, is his sixteenth of the season.

And finally…in 2009, in his 4,145th big league at-bat, Adam Dunn hits his 300th career home run in Washington’s 5-3 win over Atlanta at Nationals Park. The 29 year-old left fielder is the fifth quickest player to reach the milestone, behind only Babe Ruth (3,830), Mark McGwire (3,837), Ralph Kiner (3,883), and Harmon Killebrew (3,928).

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Mickey Welch (1859), George Steinbrenner (1930), Jose Oquendo (1963) and Vinny Castilla (1967)