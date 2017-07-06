

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1933 – At Chicago’s Comiskey Park, the first ever All-Star game is played. Babe Ruth’s third-inning two-run home run off Bill Hallahan proves to be the difference when the American League defeats the Senior Circuit, 4-2.

1986 – At Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, first baseman Bob Horner becomes the eleventh Major Leaguer to hit four home runs in one game. Three of the four homers, however, are solo shots, allowing the Expos to still beat the Braves, 11-8.

1989 – Mike Schmidt becomes the first retired player to be elected to start an All-Star Game. The Phillies third baseman, who announced his retirement on May 29, is hitting only .203 this season and decides not to play.

And finally…in 2002, Daryle Ward becomes the first player in the brief history of Pittsburgh’s PNC Park to hit the Allegheny River on the fly, helping the Astros rout the Pirates, 10-2. PGA legend Arnold Palmer, also known for long drives, is on hand to watch the Houston left fielder’s fifth inning towering grand slam, estimated to have traveled 479 feet before making a splash.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Willie Randolph (1954), Lance Johnson (1963), Darrin Winston (1966) and Manny Machado (1992)