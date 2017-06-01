

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1975 – California right-hander Nolan Ryan’s 100th career victory is a memorable one when he no-hits the Orioles at Anaheim Stadium, 1-0. The Angels fireballer ties Sandy Koufax’s big league mark, notching his fourth career no-hitter.

1992 – The Astros use their top pick, the No. 1 overall selection, to draft Cal State Fullerton infielder Phil Nevin over Derek Jeter, a shortstop from Kalamazoo Central High. Houston, aware of the huge signing bonuses given to the previous two top drafts, Todd Van Poppel and Brien Taylor, may have not selected the future Hall of Famer, drafted sixth overall by the Yankees, because it was believed the high school standout was seeking a bonus of at least $1 million to forego playing baseball at the University of Michigan.

2007 – After being ejected from the game against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Mississippi Braves manager Phillip Wellman kicks dirt on home plate, and then proceeds to draw the umpire’s strike zone in the dirt before tossing third base into the outfield. The minor-league skipper continues his tirade when he crawls to the mound, throws the rosin bag like a hand grenade at the ump, and then carries second base with him as he exits AT&T Field.

And finally…in 2011, stunning the crowd, Teddy, it appears, has finally won a President’s Race at Nationals Park, bringing an end to his winless streak. Unfortunately, because TR sped into first place riding a Segway, he is quickly and emphatically disqualified by Screech, the team’s mascot.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Dean Chance (1941), Randy Hundley (1942), Derek Lowe (1973) and Carlos Zambrano (1981)