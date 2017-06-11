

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1938 – In the first of two consecutive no-hitters he will hurl, Johnny Vander Meer keeps the Bees hitless in Cincinnati’s 3-0 victory at Crosley Field. The Reds southpaw, in the first night game played in Brooklyn, continues his no-no mojo four days later by beating the Dodgers, 6-0, without giving up a hit in the Ebbets Field contest.

1990 – At the age of 43, Ranger Nolan Ryan no-hits the A’s, 5-0, becoming the oldest player to throw a no-hitter, extending his major league record to six. The ‘Ryan Express’ becomes the first player to throw one in three different decades and to accomplish the feat for three different teams.

1995 – Yankee starting pitcher Mariano Rivera, allowing five runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings in the team’s eventual 10-7 victory over Seattle, is sent back to the minors leagues. The Bombers’ starting shortstop, a 20 year-old infielder named Derek Jeter, will also be demoted after Bronx ballpark contest.

And finally…in 2010, Andy Pettitte joins Whitey Ford and Red Ruffing as the only Yankees hurlers to notch 200 victories with the club. The 37 year-old southpaw, who also reaches the 3,000 career inning plateau in the first frame of the game, gets his historic victory when New York beats Houston, his former team, in an inter-league contest in the Bronx, 4-3.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Roger Bresnahan (1879), Frank Thomas (1929), Jose Reyes (1983) and Brock Holt (1988)