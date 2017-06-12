

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1970 – Dock Ellis throws a 2-0 no-hitter against the Padres in San Diego during the first game of a twin bill. The former Pirates’ right-hander, who became an advocate of anti-drug programs, claims he was under the influence of LSD while tossing the most memorable game in his career.

1996 – Marge Schott is forced to relinquish her role as managing general partner of the Reds for two years due to her questionable comments about Hitler. The Cincinnati owner, in an interview last month with ESPN, stated “Everybody knows [Hitler] was good at the beginning, but he just went too far.”

1997 – After 126 years of major league play, the first interleague game in history is played when the Giants defeat the Rangers, 4-3, at the Ballpark in Texas. Darryl Hamilton picks up the first ever Interleague hit and Glenallen Hill becomes the National League’s first regular season designated hitter.

And finally…in 2012, Alex Rodriguez ties Lou Gehrig’s 74 year-old major league record when he hits his 23rd career grand slam in a 6-4 victory over Atlanta at Turner Field. The Yankee third baseman’s historic homer over the left field fence comes off an eighth-inning 3-2 pitch thrown by Jonny Venters, tying the game at 4-4.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Damon Buford (1970), Ryan Klesko (1971), Hideki Matsui (1974) and Avisail Garcia (1991)