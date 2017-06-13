

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1994 – At the age of 34, Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg suddenly retires, walking away from $16 million. ‘Ryno’ will return to the Chicago lineup in 1996 to play for two more seasons before completing his 16-year Hall of Fame career.

1994 – Don Mattingly surpasses fellow first baseman Wally Pipp for consecutive games played in a Yankees uniform. ‘Donnie Baseball’s 1,469th game is second to only to another Bronx Bomber first sacker named Lou Gehrig, who played in 2,130 straight contests.

1998 – The first triple play ever completed at Dodger Stadium is turned by Darren Dreifort (P), Eric Young (2B), Jose Vizcaino (SS) and Bobby Bonilla (3B). With Colorado runners on first and second base, the 1-6-4 double play becomes a triple killing when Jamey Wright is thrown out at third base by the LA second baseman, who covered first base for the second out.

And finally…in 2003, on his fourth attempt, 40 year-old Roger Clemens becomes the 21st pitcher, the first since 1990, to record his 300th victory, tossing 6 2/3 innings in the Yankees’ 5-2 inter-league victory over the Cardinals. In the second inning, when Edgar Renteria swings through a full-count fastball, the ‘Rocket’ also joins Nolan Ryan (5,714) and Steve Carlton (4,136) as just the third hurler to record his 4000th career strikeout.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Mel Parnell (1922), Ernie Whitt (1952), Jonathan Lucroy (1986) and Drew Smyly (1989)