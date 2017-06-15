

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1963 – At Candlestick Park, Juan Marichal no-hits Houston, 1-0, to become the first Giants hurler in 34 years, and the first since the franchise moved to San Francisco, to accomplish the feat. The 25 year-old Dominican native outduels Colt .45’s right-hander Dick Drott, who tosses a complete game three-hitter, yielding the game’s only run in the eighth inning, giving up doubles to Chuck Hiller and Jimmy Davenport.

1969 – En route to setting the National League record of playing in 1,117 consecutive games, Billy Williams, after fouling a pitch off his foot in yesterday’s contest, hobbles to the plate as a pinch hitter in the Cubs’ 7-6 loss to Cincinnati at Crosley Field. It is the first time “Sweet Swingin’ Billy” has not been in the starting lineup during the 878 games of the streak.

1982 – Pitching one scoreless inning to protect a 1-0 lead, Red Sox reliever Jeff Reardon breaks Rollie Fingers’ career save mark of 341.

And finally…in 1999, Brewers pitcher Jim Abbott, born without a right hand, gets his first hit in his 11-year career. The southpaw previously played for the Angels and the Yankees in the American League and didn’t bat due to the designated hitter rule.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Billy Williams (1938), Dusty Baker (1949), Wade Boggs (1958) and Tim Lincecum (1984)