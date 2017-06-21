

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1964 – On an unseasonably warm Father’s Day, Phillies’ hurler Jim Bunning becomes the first modern pitcher to toss a no-hitter in both leagues when he throws a perfect game to beat the Mets, 6-0. Gus Triandos also becomes the first catcher to handle a no-hitter in both leagues.

1986 – Bo Jackson signs a three-year contract to play baseball with the Royals. The Heisman Trophy winner will also play in the NFL as a running back with the LA Raiders.

1989 – Carlton Fisk surpasses Yogi Berra as the American League leader for career home runs by a catcher. The White Sox backstop’s 307th home run helps to beat the Yankees, 7-3.

And finally…in 2001, returning to the Major Leagues after a stint with the Newark Bears of the independent Atlantic League, Jose Canseco starts as the designated hitter for the White Sox. The former All Star, who has 446 career home runs (23rd all time), didn’t get any offers after being released by the Angels in the spring.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Eddie Lopat (1918), Charlie Moore (1953), Rick Sutcliffe (1956) and Donovan Osborne (1969)