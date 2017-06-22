

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1987 – After spending over two weeks training to make a comeback with the Mets, Tom Seaver announces his retirement. The future Hall of Famer ends his career with 311 victories, of which 198 came wearing a Met uniform.

2002 – A saddened Joe Girardi, the Cubs’ player rep, informs the Wrigley Field crowd the scheduled game between St. Louis and the Cubs is postponed due to the death of Darryl Kile, who is found dead in his Chicago hotel room as the result of coronary disease. The 33 year-old Cardinal right-hander is the first active Major League player to pass away during the regular season since 1979, when Yankee captain Thurman Munson was killed while practicing landing his plane at the Akron-Canton Airport.

2006 – Opposing a pitcher who was born the year before he began his Major League career, Roger Clemens makes his much-hyped season debut against the Twins. The ‘Rocket’, starting his 23rd Major League season, is bested by Francisco Liriano, a 22 year-old pitching sensation from the Dominican Republic, when Minnesota beats the Astros, 4-2.

And finally…in 2007, the fifth longest consecutive game streak in baseball history comes to an end at 1,152 when Miguel Tejada sits out when Baltimore plays the Diamondbacks in Arizona. The Oriole shortstop, who was struck by San Diego’s Doug Brocail two games ago, resulting in a non-displaced fracture of the left radius, continued his streak yesterday with an attempted sac bunt, but was lifted for a pinch runner in the first inning.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Carl Hubbell (1903), Walt Masterson (1920), Jason Motte (1982) and Ian Kinsler (1982)