

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1979 – In a 5-1 defeat to Texas, future Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson makes his Major League debut with the A’s. The 20 year-old outfielder singles and doubles and swipes the first of his 1,406 stolen bases, a Major League record.

1988 – In a tribute held at Shea Stadium, Tom Seaver (41) becomes only the third Met to have his uniform number retired. In addition to managers Casey Stengel (37) and Gil Hodges (14), the future Hall of Fame right-hander, who compiled a 198-124 record (.615) during a dozen seasons with the Amazins, becomes the third person to be honored by the franchise in this manner.

1992 – Much to the protest of the Yankees brass, Fay Vincent permanently suspends pitcher Steve Howe for repeated drug offenses, after the left-handed reliever is arrested for buying a gram of cocaine. In November, an arbitrator will overturn the lifetime ban, allowing the former Rookie of the Year to enjoy one of his best seasons when he saves 15 games with a 1.80 ERA for the Bronx Bombers in 1994.

And finally…in 2016, The Lexington Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Royals, are giving away a Glenn Hubbard bobble head, depicting him with a snake draped around his neck. The inspiration of the minor league team’s promotion is based on the former Braves infielder’s 1984 Fleer baseball card which he posed holding a real, eight-foot boa constrictor.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Ken Reitz (1951), Doug Jones (1957), Phil Hughes (1986) and Robbie Ross (1989)