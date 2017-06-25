

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1941 – On his third try, Lefty Grove becomes the sixth pitcher in major league history since 1901 to earn his 300th victory. The 41 year-old Red Sox southpaw joins Cy Young, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson, Grover Cleveland Alexander, and Eddie Plank in reaching the milestone when he beats Cleveland, 10-6, giving up 12 hits for his last victory in the big leagues.

1990 – Between games of a twin bill against Cincinnati on ‘Working Women’s Night’ at Jack Murphy Stadium, Roseanne Barr, the star of the hit television show whose executive producer is new Padres’ owner Tom Werner, sings an irreverent rendition of the The Star-Spangled Banner that will be widely criticized, including a remark by President George H. W. Bush, who calls her performance “disgraceful.” The comedian, known for her biting sarcasm, spits and grabs her crotch as if adjusting a protective cup after singing the National Anthem in a loud and off-tune screechy manner.

1999 – The Hall of Fame adds an unprecedented number of first-time eligible candidates when George Brett, Nolan Ryan, and Robin Yount are enshrined in Cooperstown. In addition, the Veteran Committee’s selections Orlando Cepeda, Nestor Chylak, Frank Selee, and ‘Smokey’ Joe Williams are also inducted, joining the trio of first-timers elected by the BBWAA.

And finally…in 2010, the Baseball Hall of Fame honors John Fogerty, for his classic rock song “Centerfield”. At the induction ceremonies, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer performs his 1985 hit, and then donates his baseball bat shaped-guitar to the Cooperstown museum.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Biff Pocoroba (1953), Doug Drabek (1962), Ed Sprague (1967) and Billy Wagner (1971)