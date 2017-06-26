

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1933 – Future Yankees superstar Joe DiMaggio sees his 61-game hitting streak come to an end in the PCL game against the Oakland Oaks. The San Francisco Seals’ 19 year-old outfielder’s accomplishment sets a new minor league record, shattering the mark of 49 established by Jack Ness in 1914.

1992 – In his 319th career victory, which surpasses Phil Niekro’s total for #12 on the all-time list, Nolan Ryan strikes out his 100th batter for 23 consecutive seasons, a major league record. The 45 year-old right-hander, who is 5-0 with an ERA of 1.65 in his last six games, gets the win when the Rangers beat Baltimore and Mike Mussina at Camden Yards, 6-2.

2005 – After waiting through a two-hours and 43-minute rain delay in Atlanta to start the game, Greg Maddux becomes the 13th pitcher in baseball history to register 3,000 strikeouts. Taking an inside fastball in the top of the third inning, Omar Vizquel of the Giants becomes the historic victim of the 39 year-old Braves right-hander.

And finally…in 2012, Starling Marte becomes the 28th player in history to homer on the first pitch he sees in the major leagues when he goes yard to deep left-center field at Minute Maid Park off Houston’s Dallas Keuchel. The 23 year-old left fielder is the first Pirates player to hit a home run in his first big league at-bat since Don Leppert accomplished the feat against St. Louis in 1961.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Sad Sam Jones (1892), Hoyt Wilhelm (1922), Jody Reed (1962) and Greg Colbrunn (1969)