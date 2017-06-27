

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1930 – At Philadelphia’s Shibe Park, Jack Quinn becomes the oldest player to hit a home run in major league history. The A’s pitcher is nine days shy of his 47th birthday when he connects for the solo shot.

1980 – Dodgers southpaw Jerry Reuss, facing only 28 batters, no-hits the Giants at the Candlestick Park, 8-0. Shortstop Bill Russell’s errant throw on Jack Clark’s grounder with two outs in the first inning deprives the 31 year-old left-hander from tossing a perfect game.

1993 – Anthony Young sets a major league record when he drops his 24th straight decision, a 5-3 Mets loss to St. Louis at Shea Stadium. The hard luck New York right-hander, who surpasses the mark established by Boston Dove hurler Cliff Curtis in 1911, will extend the dubious streak to 27 consecutive defeats before winning a game.

And finally…in 2010, Phillies southpaw Jamie Moyer surpasses Hall of Famer Robin Roberts for allowing the most home runs in a career. In his 11-2 victory over Toronto, 47 year-old starter yields a two-run homer to Vernon Wells in the third inning for his record breaking 506th gopher ball.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Bull Durham (1877), Rico Petrocelli (1943), Jeff Conine (1966) and Jim Edmonds (1970)