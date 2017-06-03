

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1932 – In Philadelphia, Lou Gehrig becomes the first player in the twentieth century to blast four home runs in one game, and barely misses hitting a fifth. The Yankees hammer out a major league record with 50 total bases in a 20-13 slugfest with Philadelphia.

1980 – The Mets select 18 year-old Darryl Strawberry as the team’s number one pick in the June draft. During his stormy eight-year tenure with the team, the 6′6″ outfielder will establish franchise records with 252 homers and 733 RBIs.

1993 – Although Alex Rodriguez called and asked the team not to choose him, the Mariners still select the stand-out scholastic shortstop with the first pick in the amateur draft. The Westminster Christian High School (FL) senior, who hit .417 with 17 homers along with 90 stolen bases, told club officials that Seattle was too far away and he wanted to play in the National League.

And finally…in 2003, slugger Sammy Sosa is ejected from the game during the first inning after he shatters his bat and the broken remains expose cork. The Cubs outfielder will be suspended by Major League baseball for eight games (reduced to seven after an appeal) for his offense.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Jim Dwyer (1950), Carl Everett (1971), Travis Hafner (1977) and Munenori Kawasaki (1981)