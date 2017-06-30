

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1995 – At the Metrodome, Indians’ designated hitter Eddie Murray collects his 3000th hit off Twins’ right-hander Mike Trombley to become the 20th player to accomplish the feat. ‘Steady Eddie’ joins Pete Rose as only the second switch-hitter to reach the milestone.

2007 – Jacoby Ellsbury, making his debut starting in centerfield at Fenway Park, becomes the first person from the Navajo tribe to play in the major leagues. The 23 year-old member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, who will play a significant role in the Red Sox World Championship, batting .360 in 11 total postseason games, is put out by the catcher unassisted in his first big league at-bat.

2012 – In the Padres’ 8-4 victory over Colorado, Yasmani Grandal becomes the first player to homer from both sides of the plate for his first two major league hits. The San Diego catcher, who had one at-bat in his debut four weeks ago against Arizona, flew out in the second inning before connecting for his historic homers in the fourth and sixth frames of the Coors Field contest.

And finally…in 2013, on the day of Seattle’s 39th annual Pride Parade, the Mariners become the first major league team to fly a rainbow gay pride flag. The move comes a few days after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision declaring the Defense of Marriage Act unconstitutional.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Bud Black (1957), Tony Fernandez (1962), Mark Grudzielanek (1970), Garret Anderson (1972) and Chan Ho Park (1973)