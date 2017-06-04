

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1972 – The Dodgers retire Roy Campanella’s uniform number 39. Campy, who won the MVP three times catching for Brooklyn in the fifties, joins Jackie Robinson (42) and Sandy Koufax (32) to be honored in this manner.

1986 – In a 12-3 rout of the Braves, Pirates rookie outfielder Barry Bonds hits his first major league home run, off Craig McMurtry. Bobby’s son will become the All-time career home run leader, hitting 762 during his 22-year career playing for Pittsburgh and the San Francisco Giants.

2009 – In the opener of a twin bill, Randy Johnson gives a solid six-inning performance in the Giants’ 5-1 victory over the Nationals to earn his 300th victory. The ‘Big Unit’ becomes the 24th pitcher to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the milestone on his first attempt since Tom Seaver beat the Yankees in 1985.

And finally…in 2012, with the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft, the Astros take Carlos Correa, making him the first player from Puerto Rico to be selected number one overall. Before the selection of the 17 year-old shortstop from Barrio Velázquez, former major league catcher Ramon Castro had previously been the highest-drafted player out of the Commonwealth when he was chosen No. 17 overall by Houston in 1994.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Ross Grimsley Sr. (1922), Terry Kennedy (1956), Tony Pena (1957) and Darin Erstad (1974)