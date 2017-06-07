

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1966 – The A’s select future Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson in the first round (2nd pick) of the amateur draft. The Mets, with the first overall pick, choose Steve Chilcott, a high school catcher who will never play a day in the major league.

1975 – After an outstanding collegiate career at the University of La Verne, Dan Quisenberry is signed as an undrafted free agent by Royals’ scout Rosey Gilhousen. During his ten-year tenure with Kansas City, the right-handed reliever saves 238 games, leading the American League for five seasons.

1989 – For the first time in major league history, the same game is played partly outdoors and partly indoors when the Blue Jays beat the Brewers, 4-2, in a contest that features the closing of the SkyDome’s retractable roof in the fifth inning due to inclement weather.

And finally…in 2007, with the Yankees’ 10-3 victory over the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, Joe Torre wins his 2,000th game as a manager. The former Braves (257), Mets (286) and Cardinals (351) skipper becomes the first person in big league history to have reached the milestone and also have at least 2,000 hits as a player.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Don Money (1947), Thurman Munson (1947), Tim Laudner (1958) and Heathcliff Slocumb (1966)