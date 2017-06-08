

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1979 – Dan Marino and John Elway are selected fourth and seventeenth, respectively, by the Kansas City Royals during the free-agent baseball draft. The two future NFL Hall of Fame quarterbacks will never appear in the major leagues, but Elway, after being redrafted by the Yankees, will play 42 games for Oneonta in the New York-Penn League in 1982, batting .318 with a .432 OBP.

1986 – Angels’ hurler Don Sutton (312) loses to Phil Niekro (314), who throws seven and one-third scoreless innings for the Indians in a 2-0 win at Anaheim. It is the third time this century, all occurring during the past two seasons, that two 300-game winners have started against one another.

1993 – After serving as Milwaukee’s mascot from 1973 to 1984, Bernie Brewer comes out of retirement after an eight-year absence. The mustachioed costumed character, once renown for sliding into a mug of Irish beer after hometown homers, is brought back by popular demand when the fans vote for his reinstatement by an overwhelming 21,751 to 1,389 margin.

And finally…in 2005, going yard twice in his 4-for-4 day, Alex Rodriguez becomes the 40th and youngest big leaguer to hit 400 career home runs. On the 316th day of 29th year of his life, the Yankee superstar third baseman, who surpasses Ken Griffey Jr. for the honor, connects for a solo shot off Brewers’ southpaw Jorge De La Rosa in the eighth inning for the milestone marker.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Del Ennis (1925), Mark Belanger (1944), Lenn Sakata (1954) and Kevin Gross (1961)