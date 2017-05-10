

TODAY IN BASEBALL HISTORY courtesy of National Pastime

1967 – Braves outfielder Hank Aaron hits an inside-the-park homer off Phillies hurler Jim Bunning. It will be ‘Hammerin’ Hank’s’ only home run which doesn’t clear the fence out of his record setting 755 round-trippers.

1981 – Expos’ hurler Charlie Lea no-hits the Giants, 4-0, becoming the first French-born pitcher to accomplish the feat. The 24 year-old right-hander was born in Orleans, France.

1999 – In a 12-4 rout of the Mariners, Nomar Garciaparra hits two grand slams in the same game and adds a two-run homer as well. The Red Sox shortstop becomes the first American League player to drive in ten runs in a game since 1975.

And finally…in 2008, with the Padres’ 3-2 victory over the Rockies at Petco Park, Greg Maddux, on his fifth attempt, wins the 350th game of his career. The 42 year-old right-hander gives up three hits in six innings to become the ninth pitcher in major league history to reach the milestone, and only the third hurler along with Warren Spahn and Roger Clemens to accomplish the feat since 1928.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Jim Hickman (1937), Ken Berry (1941), Robby Thompson (1962) and Pete Schourek (1969)