

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1945 – Every game on the American League schedule is rained out for the fourth consecutive day.

1961 – Roger Maris, en route to his record-breaking season of 61 home runs, hit his first round-tripper of the year at Yankee Stadium. The eighth inning homer off Pete Burnside, his fourth overall, doesn’t help when the Senators beat the Bronx Bombers, 8-7.

1998 – In front of nearly 50,000 fans on Beanie Baby Day at Yankee Stadium, David Wells retires all 27 batters he faces, defeating the Twins, 4-0. It is only the 13th perfect game in modern major league history.

And finally…in 2009 Pudge Rodríguez hit his 300th career home run, a fourth inning shot off of Chicago’s Rich Harden, in the Astros’ 6-5 win at Wrigley Field. The perennial All-Star catcher will finish his 21-year major league career with 311 round-trippers.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Lou Chiozza (1910), Pascual Perez (1957), Jose Guillen (1976) and Carlos Pena (1978)