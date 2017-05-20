

TODAY IN BASEBALL courtesy of National Pastime

1976 – A shoving match, after a home-plate collision between Lou Piniella and Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk, escalates into an ugly bench-clearing brawl. Yankee third baseman Graig Nettles and Boston’s Bill Lee fight so fiercely that the ‘Spaceman’ suffers a separation of his left shoulder, greatly affecting the remainder of his pitching career.

1991 – Jeff Reardon becomes the fourth major leaguer to compile 300 career saves. The 35 year-old right-handed reliever, who will retire with 367 saves, reaches the milestone when he retires the side in order in the ninth inning of the Red Sox’ 3-0 victory over Milwaukee at Fenway Park.

2006 – After a 29 at-bats homerless drought, Barry Bonds finally catches Babe Ruth with his 714th home run. The historic homer, which ties the designated hitter for second place for career round trippers, comes during the second inning of an interleague contest against the A’s, with the pitch thrown by southpaw Brad Halsey landing in the first deck of the right-center stands of McAfee Coliseum.

And finally…in 2012, Babe Ruth’s circa 1920 jersey sells to an undisclosed buyer for $4,415,658, the largest amount ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia, according to auctionreport.com. The woolen uniform top was probably worn by the Babe during his first season with the Yankees after being traded by Red Sox’s owner Harry Frazee.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Hal Newhouser (1921), Ken Boyer (1931), David Wells (1963) and Jayson Werth (1979)